Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,740 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,622. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.86.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

