Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,866 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after buying an additional 1,630,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 188,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.