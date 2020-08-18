Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 170,210 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 170,210 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 572,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,893,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

