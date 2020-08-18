Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 19,434 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 139,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 662,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.