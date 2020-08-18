Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $26.62 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 432,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 220,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

