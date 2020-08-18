Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

