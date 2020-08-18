CGI (GIB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CGI (NYSE: GIB):

8/3/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.25 to $79.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/27/2020 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

7/15/2020 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/8/2020 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/1/2020 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,484. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 1,353.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

