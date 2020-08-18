Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BC Partners Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,482,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,439,694 shares during the period. Chewy comprises about 91.7% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 79.56% of Chewy worth $14,277,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chewy by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chewy by 78.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $24,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 85,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,945,716.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,353.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 21,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $1,234,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,086 shares of company stock worth $60,830,490 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

