Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 23,320,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

