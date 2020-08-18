Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.