Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $111.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$77.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

