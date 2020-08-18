Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

CL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.