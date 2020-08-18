Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 10th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $206,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 116.3% during the first quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,716,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,515,900. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.