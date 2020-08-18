CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. 177,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

