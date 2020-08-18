D. R. Horton (DHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI):

8/3/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $78.00.

7/16/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – D. R. Horton is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 172,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

