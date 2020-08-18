Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,730 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 783% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.97. 16,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $128.76.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.