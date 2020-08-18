Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and $3.09 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.01824919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.