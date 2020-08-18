Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.