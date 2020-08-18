DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DQJCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Get DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR alerts:

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.