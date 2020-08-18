DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DQJCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.
About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR
