Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $1,399,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 81.1% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,325. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

