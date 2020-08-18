Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,334,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 1,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,782.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Eisai has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Eisai Company Profile
