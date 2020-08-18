Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,334,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 1,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,782.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Eisai has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.