EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 162,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,336. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

