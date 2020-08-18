EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008258 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.