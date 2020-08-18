Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $94,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.29. The company had a trading volume of 961,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

