Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $192,488.28 and approximately $6,312.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 152.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,015,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

