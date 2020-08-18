Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

