Fetch (FET) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.