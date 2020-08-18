Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 13,673 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

MDT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

