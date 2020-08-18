Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

