Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,977 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,888,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,421. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.