Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 30,558 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,041,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.27. 535,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

