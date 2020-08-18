Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 39,624 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 6,862,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,838. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

