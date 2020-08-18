Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 7,486 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 290.1% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,713,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

