Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 84,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 2,302,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

