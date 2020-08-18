Financial Counselors Inc. Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 7,639,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

