Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 30,998 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,991. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

