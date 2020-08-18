Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 32,901 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. 18,597,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,569,646. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,408 shares of company stock worth $6,504,768 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

