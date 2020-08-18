Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

