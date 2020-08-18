Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 36,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 44,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 21,825,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,256,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

