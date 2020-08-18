Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 6,189,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

