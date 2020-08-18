Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

