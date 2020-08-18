Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 164,530 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $738,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 171,558 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. 1,957,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.