Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 190,262 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Caterpillar worth $733,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

