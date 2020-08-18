Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,601,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1,133.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

