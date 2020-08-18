Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,581,961 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Walt Disney worth $1,013,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 220,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,210,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 823,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 6,699,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

