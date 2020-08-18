Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 660,147 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,052,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

