Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,211,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 4,719,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979,969. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

