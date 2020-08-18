Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,211,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 4,719,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979,969. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit