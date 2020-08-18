Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Billion Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,499,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,524 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,674,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 6,756,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

