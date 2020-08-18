Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3 Billion Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 7.99% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,996,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 2,405,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,264. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

