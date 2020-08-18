Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $572.97 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Starbucks worth $572,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 38,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. 5,247,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,828. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

